AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 7,300 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) received a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,556 ($111.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,310.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

