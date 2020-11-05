Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $34.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts have commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.26. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $96,490 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

