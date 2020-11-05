Athene (NYSE:ATH) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $34.99. 2,784,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,952,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Athene in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 9,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 126.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,561 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Athene by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,118,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

