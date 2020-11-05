Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Announces Earnings Results

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $188.82 on Thursday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $216.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day moving average of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

