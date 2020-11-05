ATN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,083.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Allcoin, RightBTC and BigONE. ATN has a market cap of $800,380.18 and $12,083.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATN has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE, RightBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

