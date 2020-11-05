Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 99.38%.

Atomera stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.80. Atomera has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $29,483.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,520.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,511 shares of company stock worth $122,882. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

