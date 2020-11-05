Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 99.38%.
Atomera stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.80. Atomera has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
