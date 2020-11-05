Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Shares Gap Down to $594.40

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $594.40, but opened at $574.00. Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) shares last traded at $586.00, with a volume of 1,182,544 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 515.93 ($6.74).

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 572.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 538.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

