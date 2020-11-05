Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Trading Up 8.7% Following Earnings Beat

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $40.32. 513,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 339,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,649,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,858,000 after acquiring an additional 70,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 289,511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,005,000 after acquiring an additional 112,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.