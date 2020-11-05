B. Riley Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $13.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. 140166 upgraded Under Armour from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.89.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.