Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Up 6.5%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 3,430,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,741,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -83.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 774,921 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 299,459 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 123,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

