Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNMDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banca Mediolanum to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

