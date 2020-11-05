Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) & Flagstar Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBC) Financial Contrast

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.58 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.27 $218.00 million $3.46 9.02

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45% Flagstar Bancorp 16.78% 15.43% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bancorp 34 and Flagstar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.57%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancorp 34 has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Flagstar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential real estate, and consumer and other loans, as well as offers credit and debit cards. It operates four full-service banking centers, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 27 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

