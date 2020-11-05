Bar Harbor Trust Services Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

