Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) a €64.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price target from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.75 ($71.47).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €53.06 ($62.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.