Barclays Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €49.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LXS. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €45.88 ($53.98) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is €48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.52. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

