Barclays Reiterates €269.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €269.00 ($316.47) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

