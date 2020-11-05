Barrett Business Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.
Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $503.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 2,063 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
