Barrett Business Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $503.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 2,063 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

