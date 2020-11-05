Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for IAA in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Third Point LLC raised its position in IAA by 62.8% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,263,000 after buying an additional 4,085,000 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in IAA by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,839,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IAA by 5,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in IAA by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 838,300 shares during the last quarter.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

