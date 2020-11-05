Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.21 ($81.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

BMW stock opened at €62.52 ($73.55) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.