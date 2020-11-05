Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.