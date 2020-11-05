Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $120.94 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $124.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.98 and its 200-day moving average is $121.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.