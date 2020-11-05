Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.