Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.37% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 13,544.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMF opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

