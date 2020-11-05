Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.37% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 13,544.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMF opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.