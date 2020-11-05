Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $230.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $240.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.30.

