Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €36.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.50 ($46.47).

Shares of FP stock opened at €27.90 ($32.82) on Monday. TOTAL SE has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.23.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

