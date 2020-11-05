Berenberg Bank Trims International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Target Price to GBX 180

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price (down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 236.13 ($3.09).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 102.75 ($1.34) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

