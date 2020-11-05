Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and Chaparral Energy (NASDAQ:CHAP) Financial Comparison

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum -19.63% 9.83% 5.48% Chaparral Energy -153.15% 4.63% 2.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berry Petroleum and Chaparral Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 0 8 1 0 2.11 Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $7.86, indicating a potential upside of 192.09%. Chaparral Energy has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,471.43%. Given Chaparral Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than Berry Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Chaparral Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.38 $43.54 million $1.35 1.99 Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.01 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.08

Berry Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Chaparral Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Chaparral Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

