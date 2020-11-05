BidaskClub Lowers Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Funko from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Funko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.98.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.31. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.31 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts expect that Funko will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth $5,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Funko by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,564,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 2,931.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

