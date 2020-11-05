BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Up 6.8%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.06 and last traded at $77.42. Approximately 1,528,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,031,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

