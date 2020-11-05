Biocept (BIOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. On average, analysts expect Biocept to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIOC stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. Biocept has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIOC shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

