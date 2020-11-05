BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 8.6%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $50.71. Approximately 632,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 597,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.