BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 8.6%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $50.71. Approximately 632,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 597,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

