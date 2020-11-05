BK Technologies (BKTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 8,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $28,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,127 shares of company stock worth $73,867.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

