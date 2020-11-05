Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $99.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $101.24 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $495,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 767,413 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $41,054,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 601.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 169,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,760 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 47.2% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 296,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 95,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.