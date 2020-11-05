BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.57 ($51.26).

EPA:BNP opened at €33.12 ($38.96) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.21 and its 200-day moving average is €33.39. BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

