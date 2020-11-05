Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.19 ($66.10).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Thursday. Brenntag AG has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €55.24 and its 200 day moving average is €50.13.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

