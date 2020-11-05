Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.19 ($66.10).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Thursday. Brenntag AG has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €55.24 and its 200 day moving average is €50.13.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

