Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.19 ($66.10).

Shares of BNR opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Wednesday. Brenntag AG has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.13.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

