Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.19 ($66.10).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Wednesday. Brenntag AG has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.13.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.