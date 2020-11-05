Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.19 ($66.10).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Wednesday. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.13.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.