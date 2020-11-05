Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.19 ($66.10).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Wednesday. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.13.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.