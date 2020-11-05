Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.05%.

BDGE opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.07%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Daniel Rubin acquired 4,971 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,470.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 5,350 shares of company stock worth $109,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.