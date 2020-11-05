Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 52,809 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 52,809 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $120,404.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,306,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 56,166 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $129,743.46.

On Thursday, October 8th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 62,105 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $144,704.65.

On Friday, September 18th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 100,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 111,436 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $293,076.68.

On Friday, September 4th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 2,700 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $6,615.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 126,100 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $315,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $175,500.91.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $435,134.55.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $285,360.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSSS opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Research Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 million, a PE ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Solutions stock. Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 332,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Research Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

