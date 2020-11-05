Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 52,809 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 52,809 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $120,404.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,306,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 21st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 56,166 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $129,743.46.
- On Thursday, October 8th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 62,105 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $144,704.65.
- On Friday, September 18th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 100,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 10th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 111,436 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $293,076.68.
- On Friday, September 4th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 2,700 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $6,615.00.
- On Thursday, August 27th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 126,100 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $315,250.00.
- On Wednesday, August 19th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $175,500.91.
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $435,134.55.
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $285,360.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSSS opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Research Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 million, a PE ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 1.01.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
