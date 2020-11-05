Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.15-7.45 for the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.35 EPS.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.07.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

