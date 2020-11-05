Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives $137.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $147.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,144,713.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,548 shares of company stock worth $37,436,060. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

