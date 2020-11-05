Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 418.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,921,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,068 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,903,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,140,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

