Brokerages Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT at $10.83

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARESF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ARESF opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. As of June 30, 2020, Artis' commercial property comprises approximately 23.8 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.