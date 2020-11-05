Brokerages Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target at $47.78

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of CHCT opened at $48.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after buying an additional 204,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,176,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

