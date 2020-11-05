Brokerages Set Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price at $13.00

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

CTTAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CTTAY opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.60. Continental has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.