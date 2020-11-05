Brokerages Set Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price at $13.00

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
CTTAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.
Shares of CTTAY opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.60. Continental has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.
Continental Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.
