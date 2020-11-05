Brokerages Set ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) PT at $103.50

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ePlus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ePlus by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth $9,156,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus stock opened at $73.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $998.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

