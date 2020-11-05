Brokerages Set First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Price Target at $13.88

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

FMBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,110,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 216,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

