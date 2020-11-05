Brokerages Set Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Target Price at $40.80

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.73. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

