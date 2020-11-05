Brokerages Set IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) PT at GBX 1,068.75

Shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,068.75 ($13.96).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective (up from GBX 850 ($11.11)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IMI plc (IMI.L) to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target (up from GBX 995 ($13.00)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

IMI plc (IMI.L) stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.11) on Monday. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,076.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 982.95.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

