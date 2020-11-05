Brokerages Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Target Price at $112.46

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 240,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,132 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 494.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $118.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

